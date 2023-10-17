(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Refrigerators have revolutionized the way we preserve and store our food, becoming a daily essential part of our modern lifestyle. Thanks to advancements in technology, refrigerators which were earlier equipped with simpler features, have now evolved significantly. In essence, refrigerators have impacted our lives by safeguarding our food, reducing waste, and adding a touch of technological sophistication to our kitchens.



Hafele's Premium Appliances Range - Ark 630 and 300 Refrigerators



The ARK series of Refrigerators from Hafele's Premium Appliances Range are a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, ergonomic design, unparalleled functionality and style for a modern, on-the-go lifestyle. These sleek and versatile refrigerators offer a seamless integration into any kitchen, providing both efficient operation and premium aesthetics.





ARK 630 : The ARK 630 - French Door Multi-Zone Refrigerator embodies versatility in its truest sense. Within the generous storage capacity of 630 L, the 95 L Multi-Zone freezer compartment can be used alternatively as a freezer and fridge, providing the ultimate flexibility to adapt to your ever-changing storage needs. Vitastore, a feature built into this refrigerator, provides ideal storage environment by maintaining optimal humidity levels and temperature, extending the freshness, nutritional value and shelf life. ARK 630 features a sleek and modern dark inox body, giving it a sophisticated and contemporary look, which is resistant to smudges and fingerprints, helping to maintain a clean appearance with minimal effort.



ARK 300 : The ARK 300 - Built-in Fridge Freezer Combi is a true definition of stylish and smart refrigeration. The Adaptive Cooling Technology within this intuitive appliance uses sensors and intelligent algorithms to monitor and adjust the cooling settings. By adapting to usage patterns and external factors, it ensures optimal temperature regulation for food preservation, always delivering unparalleled freshness. Designed to optimize space and convenience in your kitchen, this refrigerator caters to your diverse storage needs, serving as a symbol of sophistication and practicality.



