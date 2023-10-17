Malabar Gold & Diamonds Takes The Global Showroom Count To 333

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Aims to increase the showroom strength to 365 in FY24 Launches four stores simultaneously in India in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh



Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the world's leading gold jewellery retailer, has taken the global showroom count to 333 with the simultaneous launch of four showrooms located at Rajouri Garden in Delhi, Ambala in Haryana, Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.





M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group





M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group virtually inaugurated the showrooms along with Asher O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Shamlal Ahammed, Managing Director-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, A.K. Nishad Group Executive Director, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, P. K. Siraj, Retail Operations Head (Rest of India), Malabar Gold & Diamonds and other directors and top management team.





After this latest phase of retail expansion in India, Malabar Gold & Diamonds now has 11 showrooms in Delhi, 5 showrooms in Haryana, 7 showrooms in Gujarat, and 4 showrooms in Madhya Pradesh.





Malabar Gold and Diamonds aims to increase the global showroom count to 365 in FY24. It has a retail presence in 11 countries. The Group is in the process of opening showrooms in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Bangladesh.





Commenting on the simultaneous launch of four showrooms, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said,“It's a matter of pride and joy for us to have increased the global showroom count to 333. Our design versatility which perfectly meets the evolving customer sensibilities and commitment to offering quality, transparency, and top-class customer services make us the favourite jeweller among jewellery buyers in India and beyond. As a part of our 30th

anniversary, we are expanding our presence further to reach out to more and more customers. We are grateful to our valuable customers, investors, and our employees for their continued support and encouragement.”







About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th

largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of 333 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, procurement centres, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA & the UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 employees from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store



providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.





The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and lightweight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections. ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.