Setting New Records: Slurrp Celebrates Being No.1 Food & Recipe Website

Delhi, India Slurrp , India's leading online recipe aggregator, is pleased to announce that it is the number one food and recipe website in India, according to Comscore, a trusted authority in digital audience measurement. This recognition is a testament to Slurrp's unwavering commitment to providing culinary enthusiasts with exceptional content, engaging experiences, and a wealth of delectable recipes.



Comscore is renowned for its impartial and comprehensive digital audience measurement, making it a go-to source for industry benchmarks and performance evaluations. Slurrp's elevation to the top position in Comscore's rankings is a validation of the platform's increasing popularity and its dedication to delivering high-quality food-related content.





Featuring a vast library of over 500,000 recipes, a community of over 350,000 skilled home chefs, and a burgeoning user base of 4.6 million, Slurrp has quickly become the favored destination for culinary enthusiasts nationwide.





"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as the number one food and recipe website in India by Comscore," said, Mr. Sunep Imchen, Head - Slurrp . "This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are passionate about bringing the joy of cooking and good food to people's lives. We will continue to innovate, create, and share the love for food with our ever-growing community."





Commenting on the achievement, Mr Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO, HT Labs said,“Slurrp's achievement of becoming the number one food and recipe website in India is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to providing culinary enthusiasts with exceptional content, engaging experiences, and a wealth of delectable recipes. We are thrilled to be recognized as the go-to destination for all things food, and we look forward to continuing to inspire, educate, and celebrate the art of cooking and the love of food with our ever-growing community.”





The success of Slurrp can be attributed to its dedication to user-centric content, a user-friendly platform, and a vibrant community that actively shares and engages with its content. The platform is committed to enhancing the user experience further and expanding its repertoire of culinary resources.





Apart from its extensive range of recipes spanning diverse cuisines, Slurrp offers a wealth of additional features and content, making it a comprehensive culinary platform. Users can explore engaging articles and videos featuring culinary experts and food enthusiasts, providing valuable insights and inspiration. The platform encourages a sense of community and shared passion through user-generated content, connecting like-minded individuals. Slurrp also provides interactive elements, including meal planners, grocery lists, and cooking challenges, enhancing the overall user experience. Furthermore, a seamless mobile interface ensures that users can conveniently access content at any time and from anywhere.





Slurrp is proud of its continued growth and popularity, and this achievement underscores the platform's position as a leader in the digital culinary space. As the number one food and recipe website in India, Slurrp will continue to inspire, educate, and celebrate the art of cooking and the love of food.





About Slurrp

Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps one find recipes based on one's diet choices, fitness goals and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines and meals types and caters to all levels of cooking skills -- from a beginner to an expert. It also offers a nutrimeter that calculates the precise nutrient intake based on the user's height and weight to recommend recipes for each meal. Once you've shortlisted recipes that you want to prepare, you can also add them to your Meal Plan which pins your recipes on the calendar so you can plan your meals in advance.










