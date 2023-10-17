Canada's defense director blames Chinese military pilots of "dangerous" actions

(MENAFN) Following a Canadian surveillance plane was stopped by People's Liberation Army warplanes earlier on Monday, Canada's defense director blamed Chinese military pilots of "dangerous" actions over the East China Sea.



Defense Minister Bill Blair commented on the incident, saying he was "very concerned" by the "unprofessional" acts of the Chinese pilots, who allegedly came toward the Canadian surveillance plane while it patrolled shipping channels to impose sanctions on North Korea.



“It was quite frankly dangerous and reckless. And those types of behaviors are not ever acceptable and we will express that to the People’s Republic of China in the most appropriate way,” he further mentioned.



Blair emphasized that the Chinese military frequently engages with Canadian forces participating in UN-led sanctions enforcement missions.



However, he expressed concern that the recent interaction posed a risk to Canadian personnel. According to a previous report by a Canadian news agency, one of the Chinese jets had closely approached the Canadian CP-140 Aurora, coming within just five meters of the aircraft and deploying multiple flares. Notably, there were news crews from a Canadian radio and news agency present on the plane during this incident.



The Canadian plane was "solidly in international airspace" at the time, Major General Iain Huddleston, who also saw the interaction, later told reporters. He also called the Chinese intercept "very aggressive" and "unprofessional."

