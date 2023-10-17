Esports Fuzhou 2023 Competition Launched Registration Channel Opens On October 16

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) October 15 Esports Fuzhou 2023 officially launched!







This event is hosted by Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, organized by Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Sports and Fuzhou Gucuo Group Co., Ltd., and executed by Fuzhou Culture and Sports Industry Development Operation Co., Ltd.

The event is comprised of a high-end esports competition, an international forum, and a citizen esports competition. With main municipal-level activities and supporting county and district-level activities, it is designed as a“3+N” event matrix consisting of a professional premier event, an international forum, and a city-wide competition. The high-end esports competition is planned to be held in December, and the concurrent 2023 China (Fuzhou) Esports Industry Integration and Development International Forum will be themed“Building Consensus, Competing for the Future.”

In addition

As a new highlight of this event

The Fuzhou Citizen Esports Competition

Will start in November and last until the New Year's Eve on December 31

This competition will choose the most popular mobile games

And be divided into four categories:

The public, government and enterprise, university students, and the industry

The registration channel opens on October 16

The Esports Fuzhou 2023 aims to create

The most influential esports IP in Fuzhou

Establish an esports pan-entertainment ecosystem

Attract upstream and downstream esports companies

To settle in Fuzhou

And further expand various“esports+” scenarios

To help Fuzhou build the brand of“City of Esports Culture and Tourism.”