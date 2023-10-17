Germany Begins Tougher Border Checks To Control Migration

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Germany has tightened controls at its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland to fight illegal migration.

“The business of traffickers is becoming increasingly brutal and unscrupulous,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, adding that the deaths of seven people in a van, which crashed last week while fleeing police, have“shaken us deeply.”

Immigration has become a major topic in German politics this year.

Earlier this month, Germany had already detected 98,000 unauthorized entries, 6,000 more than in the whole of last year. Police estimated that around one in four third-country nationals from outside the European Union (EU) who enter the country without permission are trafficked.

Last week, Austria announced an extension of border checks with Slovakia to curb illegal migration.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said his country was extending the border checks to crack down on any“evasive” attempt to smuggle people via the central European country.

The Czech Republic and Poland also extended their border checks with Slovakia.

