Over 3000 Israelis Take Shelter In Cyprus, Says Rabbi

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Chief Rabbi in Cyprus has said thousands of Israelis have sought safety on the island over the last few weeks due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

“Since the beginning of the war we believe that about three thousand Jews from Israel arrived in Cyprus,' Rabbi Raskin told Sigma, a local TV channel.

According to Ruskin, the solidarity shown by the Cypriots is touching.“I see so many friends of Cyprus now hosting Israeli families in their homes,” he said.

In related developments, after a temporary suspension, TUS Airways will resume flights to/from Tel Aviv with effect from today, Tuesday 17th October, following a thorough review of the ongoing situation in Israel.

TUS Airways has been reviewing security reports, communications with our insurer, and are in constant contact with all relevant authorities such as the Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, EASA and the Israeli CAA, amongst others, in order to gain regular updates on the situation.

