5.9-Magnitude Quake Hits Southern Iran

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted Southern Iran at 0510 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 27.60 degrees north latitude and 56.08 degrees east longitude. ■

