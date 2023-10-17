PCI Vendor Aims To Make Compliance Management Easier At Europe Community Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Total Compliance Tracking will present a tech demo showcasing its compliance management software

- Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) says that its mission is to make compliance management suck less. Founder Adam Goslin is bringing that mission to the annual PCI SSC Europe Community Meeting in Dublin, Ireland.

The 2023 Europe Community Meeting is an annual three-day event for professionals in the payments industry. Running 24-26 October, the conference will bring together payment card security experts, Assessors, Merchants, ISOs and other interested parties from all over the world to discuss everything from e-commerce to preventing data breaches.

This is TCT's first appearance at the Europe Annual Meeting, although the compliance organisation and its founder have a long history of PCI expertise that pre-dates its founding in 2013. TCT began hosting an instance of their TCT Portal in the European Union in 2022 and anticipates continued expansion in the European market.

“We're tremendously excited to be at the PCI conference in person again, to regroup with folks we know in the PCI world, and to meet new people who are striving to manage compliance effectively,” TCT Founder Adam Goslin said.“Managing compliance sucks, and TCT was born from our own frustrating experience of trying to manage compliance. It's our mission to make managing compliance suck less.”

Goslin said that TCT intends to do more than push a product at the conference. While the compliance management company will have a booth on the exhibit floor, TCT will also provide several opportunities for attendees to gain more value from the conference.

TCT was selected to lead one of the Tech Exchange Demonstrations on Wednesday afternoon, 25 October. These sessions are walkthroughs of innovative technologies related to PCI compliance and cybersecurity. After the Tech Exchange Demonstration, TCT will co-sponsor a special networking mixer event for conference attendees.

Visitors to the TCT vendor booth will also find a wealth of information about TCT's compliance management platform, TCT Portal.“TCT Portal helps organisations and Assessors take control of their compliance engagements, in even the most complex compliance environments,” Goslin said.“It's a holistic platform that dramatically eases the pain of the most tedious and inefficient tasks in a way that no other platform does, streamlining the entire engagement.”

Besides face-to-face conversations, TCT will offer demos of the product and a library of resources to help equip compliance professionals in their roles.“We believe the value of a conference goes far beyond the informational sessions,” Goslin said.“There's no substitute for the conversations that occur during these events, whether it's networking, talking one-on-one with vendors, or discovering new solutions to age-old problems.”

The 2023 Europe Community Meeting is operated by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), a global forum that brings together payment industry stakeholders to develop and drive adoption of Data Security Standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people - incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organises every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labour in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT's compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it's like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.

