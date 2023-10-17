Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becomes relatively to hot daytime with a chance of some local clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly - southwesterly 05 to 15 knot, becomes northwesterly - northeasterly later.

Offshore, it will be southwesterly - southeasterly 05 to 15 knot, becomes northwesterly by late night.

Visibility will be 02 to 08/02 kilometers or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

