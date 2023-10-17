Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Light Rain, AQI At 169

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been ranging between \"moderate\" to \"poor\" categories since the past few weeks. After light rain lashed the national capital yesterday night, the air quality has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' again as the overall AQI stands at 169, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).As per SAFAR data at 9 am, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 118, Delhi airport (T3) recorded AQI of 176, IIT Delhi saw 162, Noida recorded 121 all in the 'moderate category.' Mathura road recorded 'satisfactory' air with AQI at 98. Areas like Delhi University saw poor air with an AQI of 256.

Hotspots like Wazirpur, RK Puram, Rohini, Jahangirpuri also recorded moderate category air with AQI at 131 , 155, 119, 125 respectively to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered“good\", 51 and 100 are“satisfactory\", 101 and 200 are“moderate\", 201 and 300 are“poor\", 301 and 400 are“very poor\", and 401 and 450 are“severe\" and“severe+\" when AQI exceeds 450 parts of Delhi received light rainfall late on Monday night which lead to a 6-degree drop in temperature. In the last 24 hours, the city's temperature dropped from 29 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius. Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning was recorded in parts of Noida, Indirapuram, south Delhi and east Delhi. For today, The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively per the Regional Met Centre, New Delhi, Thunderstorm/ lightning has been predicted at isolated places. As per the latest update from RWFC Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Chandpur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

