Pune Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured As Truck Catches Fire On Navle Bridge On The Pune-Bengaluru Highway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Four people, including two minors, were killed after a truck caught fire following a collision in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday night, the police said to officials, four people, including two minors, died in the accident, which took place near the Swaminarayan temple and Navle bridge on the Pune-Bangaluru highway at around 09.30 pm facie, it appears that the truck collided with a container due to brake failure and then went on to hit another truck, after which it caught fire, the police said the information, a team of officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department reached the spot and doused the flames bodies of the victims were removed from the burning truck and taken to a hospital for further proceedings said that there were six people in the truck when the incident took place.\"Four of them died, while two others managed to escape by jumping off the truck. They also sustained injuries in the accident,\" they said.\"The victims have however not been identified yet,\" they added were further looking into the incident.



