Income Tax Department Conducts Countrywide Raids At Trident Group: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Income Tax Department is conducting raids at Trident Group, news agency ANI has reported citing sources per the sources, raids are underway countrywide.

Trident Group operates in yarn, home textile, paper and stationary, chemicals and adaptive power having their manufacturing facilities located in Budhni, Madhya Pradesh, Barnala and Dhaula, Punjab Group, founded by Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, is a prominent player in multiple industries and operates manufacturing facilities in key locations.

The raids are not limited to a single location, as authorities are simultaneously carrying out probes in multiple cities than 40 officials are currently involved in the raid at the Budhni plant located in Madhya Pradesh, officials said operation extends to various premises linked to the promoters and top officials of the Trident Group Trident Group, which was founded in the early years of the country's economic liberalisation, has grown to be a player across industries time, the group has diversified its portfolio to include paper, chemicals, energy, and more income tax raids are expected to shed light on the financial transactions and records of the Trident Group, as authorities seek to ensure compliance with tax regulations.(More details awaited)

MENAFN17102023007365015876ID1107253941