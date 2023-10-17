Who Was Sherika De Armas? Former Miss World Contestant Dies At 26 Due To Cervical Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sherika De Armas, a former Miss World candidate representing Uruguay in 2015, died at 26. She had cervical cancer and had been taking chemotherapy and radiation for over a year. On October 13, she breathed her last.

In 2015, Armas stood out as one of just six 18-year-olds who participated in the Miss World competition. Despite her effort and zeal, she did not reach the top 30.

During an interview with a local media source, Armas stated her lifetime desire at the time, "I've always aspired to pursue a career in modelling, whether it's as a beauty model, working in advertising, or strutting down the catwalk."

“I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges,” she added, as quoted by the New York Post.







Taking to social media, her friends and family paid condolences.“Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,” her brother Mayk' De Armas said.

Miss Uruguay 2021, Lola de los Santos, stated."I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today" .







What is Cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer grows in the cells of the cervix, the lowest section of the uterus that attaches to the vagina. It is one of the most prevalent cancers of the female reproductive system. Human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is commonly responsible for cervical cancer. Most cervical cancer cases are avoidable and may be found early by routine screening.