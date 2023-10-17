Video: 'Itna Direction Mat Dijiye', Says Jaya Bachchan To Paps At Hema Malini's 75Th Birthday Bash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you're familiar with Jaya Bachchan, you're probably aware that she has a poor tolerance for photographers. She has no qualms about 'disciplining' them. Jaya is known to have a short fuse, and the paparazzi are frequently on the receiving end of her rage.

Previously, she had a history of yelling at individuals who attempted to photograph her. On October 16, at Hema Malini's 75th birthday party, the actress-politician became irritated when paparazzi requested her to gaze into their cameras.

In a now-viral video, as Jaya walked on the platform created for pictures, she also told the cameramen,“Ye Padmini mujhe yahan lekar aayi hai...(Padmini has brought me here)”. Later as the paparazzi told her to look in their directions, she smiled and said,“Abhi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (Don't give me so many directions).” Jaya's smile and pleasant mood received a warm welcome from the paparazzi.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Jaya's reaction. A follower wrote,“She looks beautiful wen she smiles shes not a bad person may b she doesn't personally like shouting very respectfully she present herself.”, another one wrote,“The shuush never failed”. A fan also called her“cute” seeing her in a good mood.

Watch the video here:

On October 16, Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday. The legendary actress, who has appeared in over 100 films, celebrated her birthday with a special party yesterday night. Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Esha Deol, Sonu Nigam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Padmini Kolhapure, Jaya Bachchan, Manish Malhotra, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao, and others attended her star-studded celebration.

Hema Malini wore a pink saree with a matching blouse and shoes. She completed her ensemble with a diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, finger rings, and a blingy bracelet.