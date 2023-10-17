Bigg Boss Praises Munawar Faruqui In The Show, Believes He Will Keep It Real In The Game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 has only just begun and while the audience is figuring out who their favorite contestant is and who will keep it real in the game, Bigg Boss has already decided his. On yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss called Munawar Faruqui along with three other contestants in the confession room and said that he sees potential in him and believes he will keep it real in the show.

Bigg Boss is known for providing contestants with advice, congratulations, and, on occasion, a wake-up call. He applauded Munawar during his conversation with him for being one of the candidates with whom he sees a lot of potential. Bigg Boss also mentioned that Munawar has the ability to think outside the box and solve problems in an innovative way.



Munawar was also praised for being able to stand up for himself with complete confidence. As Bigg Boss continues to play the game with the housemates and test them at different stages, it is great to see Munawar receive such good and motivational compliments from Bigg Boss himself.



About Munawar Faruqui

For those unaware, Munawar Iqbal Faruqui is an Indian rapper and stand-up comedian. In 2022, he appeared as a competitor in Kangana Ranaut's reality television show 'Lock Upp Season 1' and won the competition.

