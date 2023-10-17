Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices Dip Below Rs 44,000; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala have significantly decreased today. Gold prices have been falling for two days after a steep climb. Rs 120 for one sovereign (pavan) of gold fell today. On Monday, it had decreased by Rs 240. Therefore, today's market rate of one pavan gold in the market is Rs 43,960. The price of gold has increased significantly on the global market as a result of the intensification of the Israel-Hamas war. The price of gold on October 1 was Rs 42,680. By October 5, it was up to Rs

41,960. This was the month's lowest value. But gold prices have been climbing since October 6.



Today's market price of 22 carat gold has fallen by Rs 15 to Rs 5495 per gram. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4558. Meanwhile, the price of silver remains unchanged. One gram of common silver costs Rs 77. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.



October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560.



October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080.



October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080.



October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000



October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price was Rs 43,200.

October 13 - The gold price remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,200

October 14- Rs 1120 per sovereign of gold. Market price Rs 44,320.

October 15- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price Rs 44,320



October 16- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price Rs 44,080.

October 17- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price is Rs 43,960.