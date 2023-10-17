Supreme Court Recognises Queer Couples' Right, Stops Short Of Legalising Same-Sex Marriage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a groundbreaking ruling on marriage equality, India's Chief Justice DY Chandrachud affirmed on Tuesday that an individual's right to enter into a union should not be restricted based on their sexual orientation. Highlighting the fact that the five-judge bench presiding over the case has produced four distinct judgments, Chief Justice Chandrachud urged the government to proceed with a committee they've established to address the practical issues encountered by same-sex couples. These issues include obtaining ration cards, pension benefits, gratuity, and addressing succession concerns.

On May 3, the government informed the court of its intention to create a committee led by a cabinet secretary. This committee's objective is to explore administrative solutions to the challenges faced by same-sex couples without delving into the broader question of marriage equality.

Same-sex marriage: SC strikes down CARA regulations, open adoption to queer and unmarried couples

Choosing a life partner is an integral part of choosing one's course of life, the Chief Justice said. "Some may regard this as the most important decision of their life. This right goes to the root of the right to life and liberty under Article 21," he said.

"The right to enter into union includes the right to choose one's partner and the right to recognition of that union. A failure to recognise such associations will result in discrimination against queer couples," the Chief Justice said, adding, "the right to enter into union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation".

Contrary to the center's claim that marriage equality is confined to urban elites, the Chief Justice expressed that "Queerness is not exclusive to urban elites. Homosexuality or queerness is not limited to urban settings or the upper echelons of society."

Justice Kaul concurred with the Chief Justice in acknowledging the necessity of an anti-discrimination law.

CJI on same-sex marriage: Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on basis of sexual orientation

"Same-sex relationships have been recognised from antiquity, not just for sexual activities but as relationships for emotional fulfilment. I have referred to certain Sufi traditions. I agree with the judgment of the Chief Justice. It is not res integra for a constitutional court to uphold the rights and the court has been guided by the constitutional morality and not social morality. These unions are to be recognised as a union to give partnership and

love,"

he

said.