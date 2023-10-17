Kerala News LIVE: Heavy Rains To Continue In Kerala Today; Yellow Alert In 12 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1:22 PM: Post-mortem of the four students who died in Thrissur river to be held today

The post-mortem of the four college students who drowned to death while taking a bath in the Kainoor Chira River in Thrissur will be held today. The deceased were identified as Arjun K. and Nived Krishna from Poonkunnam, Zayid Hussain from Vadookara, and Abin John from Kuttur.

1.00 PM: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 12 districts

Except for Thrissur and Palakkad, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 12 districts. Heavy rain is expected throughout the state today.

A depression is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal by Friday. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea will turn into low pressure.

12:05 PM: Man dies by falling into pit on National Highway in Alappuzha

A man died by falling into a pit on the National Highway road in Alappuzha. The deceased has been identified as Sanil Kumar(37), a native of Alappuzha ward. He was travelling from Alappuzha to Ernakulam, suddenly his bike fell into a pit near the footpath.

11.45 AM:

Facing public flak, TVM corporation puts motors in use to pump out water from houses

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation intervened on Tuesday to resolve the waterlogging at Vettukadu over objections from the locals. To remove water from homes, the city administration has built up pump sets.

11:15 AM: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet

The 65th Kerala State Sports Meet is taking place in Kunnamkulam on Tuesday( Oct 17). Kannur bagged the first gold medal in the junior girls 3000-metre race. Gopika Gopi of GVHSS won the first prize. Ashwini S. Nair of Usha School of Athletics secured the second position, and Anumol Saji from Mar Basil School in Ernakulam bagged the third prize.

10.30 AM: Man hacks son to death for conversing with estranged mother

A man hacked his son on Monday (Oct 16) for talking to his estranged mother over the phone. The victim, identified as Amal Das (Nandu, 22), was a resident of Thekkekkara, Wayanad. The accused Sivadasan was later arrested by the police.



10.00 AM:

Kerala: Man sentenced to 204 years imprisonment for raping sisters

A man was sentenced to imprisonment for 104 years and a fine of four lakh twenty thousand rupees for raping an 8-year-old girl in Pathanamthitta on Monday (Oct. 16). The First Track Court issued the judgment. The accused was identified as Vinod (32), a resident of Punnala, Pathanapuram in Pathanamthitta districts. The same court earlier sentenced him to 100 years of imprisonment in the case of molesting the sister of an 8-year-old girl.

9.45 AM: Clashes erupt between Congress workers in Kollam

Clashes between Congress workers erupted in Karunagappalli, Kollam on Monday over the reorganisation of constituency committee presidents. They shouted and chanted slogans during UDF's Padayatra.

9.10 am: Kerala kicks off state school sports meet today

The 65th Kerala State School Sports Meet kicked off today in Kunnamkulam.

The state school sports meet is being conducted in Thrissur after a gap of 15 years.

8.40 AM: Karuvannur bank scam: Court to consider bail plea of CPM leader PV Aravindakshan today

The bail plea of ​​CPM leader and Vadakanchery Municipal Councilor PV Aravindakshan, who was arrested in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case, will be considered today. Bail petitions are examined by courts dealing with economic offences. Aravindakshan's claim is that the ED is pressurizing him to give false information and spreading the word that there are non-existent bank deposits in his mother's name. On the other hand, the ED stated that it wants to seek more information from Aravindakshan in the transactions related to Satish Kumar, the main accused in the Karuvannur scam, and CPM leaders.

8.27 AM:

Heavy rains to continue in Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)

has warned that heavy rains will continue in the state today. Today, a yellow alert has also been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram districts. Two cyclones and the possibility of low pressure in the Arabian Sea intensified the rain situation in the state.

The Meteorological Department has also warned that the cyclonic circulation will likely strengthen as a low pressure over the South-East Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours.