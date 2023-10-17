Pro-Palestinians in Germany burn Israeli flag in several cities

(MENAFN) Reports from local media in Germany indicate that Israeli flags have been torn down and set on fire in several cities. These flags were displayed outside city halls and other public buildings as a sign of solidarity with Israel, which had experienced a deadly attack on October 7 carried out by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas.



In the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg alone, flags were vandalized in at least 12 cities. For instance, in Aachen, a man removed the Israeli flag from a pole outside the city hall and set it on fire. In Witten, the flag was taken down on multiple occasions, including Friday night.



Additionally, an Israeli flag outside a Protestant church in Bad Saeckingen was targeted with eggs. Police reported an incident in Pirna, Saxony, where a drunk man in his 50s attempted to tear down the flag but was stopped by officers. These incidents also occurred in other places like Mainz in Rhineland-Palatinate, Erfurt in Thuringia, Stralsund in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and Stade in Lower Saxony, where Israeli national symbols were either taken down, stolen, or destroyed.



“I strongly condemn the attack against our city hall and hope that the police will investigate [the incident],” Stade Mayor Soenke Hartlef declared. He further mentioned that the town might “continue to show our solidarity with Israel and let the flag fly at the historic city hall despite and precisely because of this attack.”

