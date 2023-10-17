UK government addresses severe issue of prison overcrowding

(MENAFN) The UK government has unveiled a series of initiatives to address the severe issue of prison overcrowding, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures, announced on Monday, encompass early deportation for foreign prisoners, reduced custodial sentences, and the release of less serious offenders on license ahead of their automatic release dates. The prison system in England and Wales currently accommodates 88,225 inmates, surpassing its operational capacity of 88,782. This is an all-time high, marking a two-fold increase compared to the figures from three decades ago, as revealed by Justice Minister Alex Chalk during a House of Commons session.



The overcrowding dilemma predominantly results from the substantial number of prisoners held in pretrial detention. Delays in court proceedings, largely attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have contributed to this problem. Around two-thirds of the prisons in England and Wales grapple with overcrowding issues, according to reports from The Guardian.



To alleviate the strain on the prison system, Justice Minister Chalk outlined several measures. Firstly, less serious offenders will be relocated from prison to supervised release on license up to 18 days prior to their scheduled automatic release date. Additionally, custodial sentences of less than a year will be suspended, and offenders will be directed to serve their sentences within the community rather than behind bars.



In a bid to further reduce the prison population, the government has extended the period for early deportation of foreign prisoners. The new policy will allow foreign inmates to be deported up to 18 months before the conclusion of their sentences, an increase from the existing one-year period.



Furthermore, the government is contemplating the introduction of legislation that would enable the transfer of prisoners to facilities overseas. This approach has been previously adopted by countries such as Belgium, Norway, and Denmark, and it could potentially offer a novel strategy for addressing the challenges of prison overcrowding in the UK.



The measures announced by the UK government aim to alleviate the severe pressure on the prison system, particularly in light of the exceptional increase in the inmate population, which has been significantly impacted by the delays and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes mark a significant shift in the approach to custodial sentences and the management of the prison population in England and Wales.

