US deploys 2,200 sailors, marines to Israel’s coast

(MENAFN) As part of a "show of force" in the area, the Pentagon has dispatched 2,000 sailors and marines to the waters off the coast of Israel, a US news agency declared, citing unidentified US sources. The action is being taken in the midst of fighting this month that took thousands of lives between Israeli and Palestinian militants.



The USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship that was once based in the Gulf of Oman, is carrying the "rapid response force," which is headed by the elite 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and it is sailing toward Israel, authorities informed the outlet on Monday. The unit's precise route and whether it will join two US carrier strike groups deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean were not made clear.



Some of the US warships have lately patrolled waterways close to the Islamic Republic as part of the naval deployments, which are purportedly intended to "send a message of deterrence to Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah."



In addition, several news outlets reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered an additional 2,000 soldiers to prepare for a possible "medical and logistical support" mission in Israel on Sunday.



Pentagon employees, however, emphasized that the directive does not ensure US participation directly in the battle against Hamas, a militant organization based in Gaza, adding that the White House "does not want to give the impression that American troops could become embroiled in a hot war."

