DNO Announces Q3 Iraq Oil Production

Volumes (boepd)

Gross operated production Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Kurdistan 25,984 65 109,054 North Sea - - - Net entitlement production Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Kurdistan 9,897 598 24,779 North Sea 14,292 10,841 13,970 Sales Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Kurdistan 9,897 598 24,779 North Sea 15,749 9,056 11,569 Equity accounted production (net) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Côte d'Ivoire 3,373 3,532 -

Selected cash flow items

Following shutdown of DNO's operated fields in Kurdistan which commenced 25 March, the Tawke field was reopened on 18 July and production has since ramped up. DNO's share of crude oil from the field during the quarter has been sold to local buyers with payments received directly by DNO in advance. No crude oil was delivered to the Kurdistan Regional Government for export by pipeline through Türkiye.

DNO received USD 27.2 million in decommissioning tax refunds in the United Kingdom. In Norway, there were neither tax payments nor refunds in the quarter.

Also during the quarter, the Company paid a dividend of NOK 0.25 per share (totaling USD 23.0 million).

(Source: DNO)