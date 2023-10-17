US Fast Food Restaurant Opens In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
US-based FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . has announced the opening of its first Johnny Rockets fast-food restaurant in Iraq.
The new site is located in the Alyarmouk [Yarmouk] neighborhood Baghdad, and is operated by Alanwar Alarabiya .
The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened in 1986 in Los Angeles, and the chain now has a presence in more than 25 other countries around the globe.
Parent company FAT Brands has announced two other deal in Iraq already this year.
(Source: FAT Brands)
