US Fast Food Restaurant Opens In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

US-based FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . has announced the opening of its first Johnny Rockets fast-food restaurant in Iraq.

The new site is located in the Alyarmouk [Yarmouk] neighborhood Baghdad, and is operated by Alanwar Alarabiya .

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened in 1986 in Los Angeles, and the chain now has a presence in more than 25 other countries around the globe.

Parent company FAT Brands has announced two other deal in Iraq already this year.

(Source: FAT Brands)