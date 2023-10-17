Impression Die Forging Market To Reach USD 27,163.5 Million With A CAGR Of 5.2% By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

global impression die forging market is expected to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Impression die forging is a metal deformation process, which utilizes pressure to compress a piece of metal to fill in an enclosed die impression. Extreme amount of force is applied to deform the metal, which is subsequently forced to flow into the die chambers. Two types of equipment are generally used for this process such as mechanical forging presses and hydraulic forging presses.

The global impression die forging market was estimated to be $18,293.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on order type, the impression die forging market is segmented into custom forgings and catalogue forgings. Custom forgings accounted for dominant share of the market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025. Custom-forged components are used in aircraft, submarines, refineries, power-generating stations, space craft, processing plants, missiles, offshore oil rigs, pressure vessels, deep-sea submersibles, off-the-road equipment, scientific research equipment, and other specialized applications.

Improving global economic conditions, increasing innovations in products and equipment and growth in end user industries such aerospace, construction equipment, oil & gas, and others fuel the market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by increasing input costs and high cost of impression die forging process.

Top 10 Leading Players

ATI

Aubert & Duval

Bharat Forge Limited

Bifrangi SpA

Böhler Schmiedetechnik GmbH & Co KG

Ellwood Group Inc.

Mahindra Forgings Europe AG

Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler GmbH

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Riganti Spa

Key Market Segments

By Component Type

Landing Gears

Jet Engines & Turbine Shafts

Crankshafts

Gears

Connecting Rods

Others

By Order Type

Custom Forgings

Catalogue Forgings

By Metal Type

Steel

Titanium Alloys

Iron-Based Heat-Resistant Alloys

Nickel-Based Alloys

Others

By End-User Industry

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Shipbuilding

Construction Equipment

Railways

Defense

Food

Others

Key Findings of the Impression Die Forging Market:

Custom forgings accounted for dominant share of the market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach $27,163.6 million by 2025

Oil & gas is estimated to be the most dominant end user segment in the market from 2018 to 2025

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with 40.78% of the global market share in 2017

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

