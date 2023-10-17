Digestive Bitters Market To Reach USD 2.1 Bn By 2032, Emerging At A CAGR Of 4.5% And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digestive Bitters Market

The rise in 'bitter deficiency syndrome' in North American countries, the growing number of 'self-directed' or 'self-treating' consumers

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digestive Bitters Market by type (True Bitter, Aromatic Bitter, and Nutritive Bitter), Packaging (Plastic Bottle, Tetra Pack, Cans and Glass Bottle), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Over the Counter, and Online Store): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global digestive bitters market was valued at $1,350.1 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,090.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Digestive bitters are designed to aid in signaling the taste bud to create more saliva in order to support the digestive system as saliva plays a crucial role in the breakdown of food. They are typically sold in bottles and contain a blend of herbs or roots like burdock root, dandelion, bitter melon, and wormwood along with a base of alcohol and vinegar. It helps to aid during digestive problems and mitigate symptoms of indigestion. The evidence of studies shows that digestive bitters help to regulate hormones associated with gut health and increase gut mobility. Moreover, digestive bitters are in use for centuries in Chinese and Ayurveda medicines to support overall gastrointestinal health.

Leading Key Players:

Venus Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd.,

Quicksilver Scientific, Inc.

Urban moonshine

Herbal Supplies Pty Ltd

Granary Herbs Ltd

St. Francis Herb Farm

Botanica

Zizia Botanicals

Arete Earth Based Wellness

Equinox Botanicals

Flora Health Shop

Hella Cocktails.

Bittersberg

Nature's Way.

Nanton Neutraceuticals Ltd

The report analyzes government regulations and policies to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting the market growth. These factors include trading prices, intense competition, end users, manufacturers, and suppliers. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the digestive bitters market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe is a mature market with a high demand for herbal products for the purpose of medical treatments. The inclination of Western culture towards herbal solutions for aiding purposes has increased the implementation of digestive bitters in the region. Asia-Pacific is observed as the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 5.0%. This is attributed to the increase in the volume of sales for herbal products.

Market Segmentation:

Based on packaging, the glass bottle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the digestive bitters market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for glass bottle has increased as it provide a visually appealing presentation which enhances the overall appeal of the product to the consumers. They are also environmentally friendly as they can be easily recyclable and have less impact on the environment. The tetra pack segment is observed as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the digestive bitters market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The availability of different brands of health products along with different formulations of products, is driving the growth of this segment significantly. The increasing popularity of supermarkets due to the convenience provided by them for offering a wide range of products under one roof along with arranging ample parking space with timeless operations is making them a favored option for shopping. The online store segment is observed as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.

Based on type, the aromatic bitter segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the digestive bitters market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growing interest of consumers in natural products as an alternative to conventional medication for numerous health concerns along with increased awareness regarding gut health, have driven the sales of aromatic digestive bitters. Moreover, the pleasant aroma of the aromatic digestive bitters along with numerous flavor profiles has gained consumer attention. The true bitter segment is observed as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3%.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digestive bitters market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing digestive bitters market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the digestive bitters market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digestive bitters market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

