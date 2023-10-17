Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Spreading Goodness Beyond Great Fried Chicken

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Combating Food Inequality by Donating over 2,000 Meals in Partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank and Goodr

ALEXANDRIA, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Krispy Krunchy Chicken® , one of the nation's fastest-growing foodservice businesses, isn't just about serving the best fried chicken; it's also dedicated to giving back. In the wake of its successful presence at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Trade Show in Atlanta, the company proudly announced a substantial donation of more than one ton of food to support underserved communities in the Atlanta area. In partnership with Goodr , a food waste management company that focuses on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity, Krispy Krunchy® donated 225 surplus meals and a staggering 270 pounds of food to men, women, and children in need at The Shepherd's Inn and My Sister's House, both part of the Atlanta Mission.

In addition to the over 200 hot meals provided to the Atlanta Mission, Krispy Krunchy® donated over 2,000 pounds of food and more than 1,800 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB). In total, that's over a ton of food that will feed over 2,000 individuals. Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is immensely proud to be an integral part of Goodr and Food Bank's combined endeavors, collectively committed to eliminating hunger and creating a lasting and significant impact for those who need it the most.

“At Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, we believe in the power of community and are dedicated to making a positive impact,” said Jim Norberg , President of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®.“We are thankful to partner with the Food Bank and Goodr by supporting their commitment to alleviating hunger and serving our neighbors with Krispy Krunchy® meals.”

“The work these organizations are doing is powerful, and we're honored to contribute to their impact in the greater Atlanta area,” said Allison Shapiro Dandry, Director of Philanthropy of Krispy Krunchy Chicken®.“We look forward to expanding our philanthropic footprint as we remain dedicated to serving those in need.”

About Krispy Krunchy Chicken®

Krispy Krunchy Chicken® (KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® proudly operates over 2,850 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, visit .

