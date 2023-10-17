Rodents Are Scurrying Indoors. Here's How Homeowners Can Keep Them Out

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NPMA shares tips to avoid rodent encounters for Rodent Awareness Week

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PestPrevention –Temperatures are dropping, leading rodents across the country to push their way indoors in search of shelter, food and water. To educate homeowners about rodents and the health and property threats they pose, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is observing its annual Rodent Awareness Week this October 15 – 21, 2023.









“Without fail, pests like rats and mice intrude into millions of homes each year,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA.“To protect families and their properties, we utilize Rodent Awareness Week as an annual reminder of rodent infestations and provide the public with knowledge and tools they can use to keep these pests out of their homes.”

While rodents are searching for their next winter hideout, NPMA is sharing prevention tips with homeowners for the fall and winter season:



Seal cracks, holes, and other entry points on the outside of the home.

Keep food stored in tightly sealed containers. Inspect wires, door seals, and walls for gnaw marks, which may indicate a rodent infestation.

Keep branches and shrubbery trimmed away from the home.

Store firewood at least 20 feet from the home. Be on the lookout for droppings, usually the first sign of an infestation.

Rodent sightings are a lot more common than you might think. According to a recent NPMA survey conducted online by The Harris Poll, 1 in 4 Americans (27%) have found a rodent in their home in the past year, and about 1 in 10 Americans (9%) have experienced a rodent infestation in their home in the past year.

“Rodents are known to reproduce quickly, and a small problem can become a big issue quickly if left untreated,” said Fredericks. If you see a rodent in your home, be sure to contact a qualified pest control professional to develop a comprehensive rodent control program.

For more prevention tips and information about rodents, please visit or or .

