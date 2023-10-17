Grenada To Host CTO's Sustainable Tourism Conference April 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S Grenada – Grenada will play host to the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development to be held from April 22-24, 2024.

Making the announcement via a video recording during the wrap-up press conference following the CTO's State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) held in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week, Grenada's minister of tourism Lennox Andrews thanked the CTO for selecting the destination to host the important event, which plays a key role in disseminating information and increasing awareness of the CTO's vision related to sustainable tourism.

“We are honored to host the CTO's Sustainable Tourism Conference in 2024. Grenada's commitment to sustainable and inclusive tourism aligns perfectly with the conference's objectives,” said minister Andrews.“We are dedicated to showcasing the transformative power of sustainable tourism and its role as a push for social and economic growth and environmental stewardship throughout the Caribbean.”

Minister Andrews noted that he and his tourism colleagues will be honored to welcome regional and international industry stakeholders and other interested parties to participate in conference discussions and to experience the warm hospitality of the“Spice Island”.

The Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development was last held in 2019 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are excited about presenting the Caribbean Conference on Sustainable Tourism Development in Grenada next April. This conference underscores the CTO's commitment to advancing sustainable tourism policies and practices in the Caribbean. Grenada's natural beauty and dedication to sustainable tourism make it an ideal host, and we look forward to engaging in fruitful discussions with our colleagues in the industry,” said CTO chairman Kenneth Bryan.

The conference examines how member states can design and implement sustainable tourism policies and programs, offering a regional forum for information exchange on the successes and pitfalls of national, regional and international initiatives.

Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22, 2024, the opening day of the conference, under the theme“Planet vs. Plastics”.

