King of Jordan makes compelling appeal for direct humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) During his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, King Abdullah II of Jordan made a compelling and impassioned appeal for immediate humanitarian and medical assistance to be dispatched to the beleaguered Gaza Strip. His plea underscored the pressing need to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and to ensure that the aid intended for the Palestinian people in Gaza reaches them without hindrance.



King Abdullah II further reinforced his call for the global community to resolutely denounce the reckless targeting of innocent civilians in conflict zones. In doing so, he emphasized the universal applicability of international law and international humanitarian law, asserting that these principles must be upheld by all parties involved, regardless of their identities or nationalities.



The Jordanian monarch expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict in Gaza and voiced apprehensions about its potential escalation, extending into the West Bank and the broader region. He emphasized the critical importance of rejecting any policy of collective punishment directed at the population of the Gaza Strip. His plea was rooted in the belief that the suffering of innocent civilians must be alleviated and that lasting peace should replace prolonged strife and hardship.



Moreover, King Abdullah II reiterated Jordan's unwavering opposition to any endeavors aimed at forcibly evicting Palestinians from their ancestral lands or causing their displacement to neighboring nations. Instead, he called for the pursuit of a political horizon that would lay the groundwork for a just and comprehensive peace. This peace, he stressed, should be firmly founded on the two-state solution and international resolutions, offering a sustainable resolution to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has persisted for decades. King Abdullah's heartfelt message serves as a powerful call to action for the international community to address these pressing issues and work toward a lasting solution for the region.

