Oil down as markets monitor geopolitical tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) In early Asian trading on Monday, oil prices experienced a slight decline in a predominantly stable market. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at USD90.70 per barrel at 10:19 AM regional time (0719 GMT), representing a 0.21 percent decrease from the previous trading session's closing price of USD90.89 per barrel on Friday.



Simultaneously, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), was trading at USD86.28 per barrel, marking a slight 0.08 percent decrease from Friday's closing price of USD86.35 per barrel.



Both Brent and WTI had their most substantial weekly gains in 26 weeks in the prior week, with concerns over supply shortages for the rest of the year intensifying due to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.



Market participants are closely monitoring the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly assessing the potential spillover effects of the conflict and its implications for crude oil supply routes. The situation remains complex, with Israel considering a significant move into Gaza in response to Hamas's attacks.



Continued bombings in Gaza over the weekend have resulted in a high daily death toll. Additionally, Iran's threats against Israel and the US are introducing risks into the oil markets by jeopardizing the favorable outcome of the US-Iran nuclear deal, which could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iran, including those related to Iranian oil exports.



It's worth noting that the US and Iran have been engaged in negotiations since 2015, following the US's withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), aimed to restrict Iran from producing highly enriched uranium or plutonium for potential use in nuclear weapons.



However, the two sides had not reached an agreement to re-enter the JCPOA prior to the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107253797