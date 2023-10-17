Lovelane Music Group Unveils Quiet Home By The Sea Shells Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lovelane Music Group releases the sultry, captivating, seductive, and undeniably beautiful "Quiet Home" music video directed by the visionary Ron Cobert.

- Ron CobertLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lovelane Music Group Unveils "Quiet Home" by The Sea Shells Music VideoLos Angeles: Lovelane Music Group proudly announces the release of the "Quiet Home" music video. Directed by the visionary Ron Cobert , the video vividly depicts a poignant tale set in the heart of a snow-covered 1968 Detroit.In the spotlight is Sunscope Talent's radiant newcomer, London. Assuming the role of Alyssa Franklin, the legendary Sea Shells' vocalist, London delivers a sensually evocative and emotionally charged performance. Her expressive gaze and sheer vulnerability make it easy to believe she's the original voice behind Jesse Greer's soul-stirring lyrics. In a setting characterized by stillness and emptiness, London's portrayal of Alyssa finds comfort in music, letting her voice resonate with memories of a love that once effervescent, now faded.With a rich profile showcased on LinkedIn at linkedin/in/roncobert and an impressive portfolio of work documented on IMDb at imdb/roncobert, Cobert's extensive experience in filmmaking is evident. Ron Cobert is a highly regarded filmmaker, producer, writer, director, cinematographer, color corrector, sound designer, and editor, renowned for his extensive advertising and entertainment industry background. His diverse skill set and wealth of experience make him an excellent choice for investors seeking a proven track record of success.Having initially collaborated with industry legends, the Coen Brothers, Ron went on to establish Sunscope Entertainment Corporation. He successfully managed multimillion-dollar allocations there, creating highly acclaimed commercial campaigns, music videos, television shows, and feature films. With proficiency in filmmaking, he has served as a development executive, producer, writer, director, cinematographer, editor, actor, and distribution licensing representative.Ron's ability to cultivate strong relationships with crew members, celebrity talents, broadcasters, networks, studios, exhibitors, advertisers, and brand executives, both domestically and internationally, sets him apart. His extensive advertising portfolio encompasses diverse industries such as tech, music, cosmetics, personal care, apparel, and biotech. Meanwhile, his work in entertainment demonstrates his adaptability to different audiences, consistently delivering profitable returns on investment.Whether crafting compelling narratives for ad campaigns, film, and television, overseeing production on location, executing meticulous edits, or securing funding for new projects, Ron Cobert possesses the expertise and connections necessary to bring visions to life.His recent projects, including the comedy "Guys and Polos," the family drama "Moon Over Sorrento," the crime thriller "Mobster's Candy," and the suspenseful "Evil Lurking," have garnered substantial attention and anticipation. Notably, his upcoming TV series, "Danceland," set from the 1920s to the 1970s, is already generating buzz. "Danceland" is the focus for Lovelane Music Group," Ron Cobert.Cobert's "Quiet Home" music video intertwines the melancholic essence of the Sea Shells' classic with a poignant visual story of the past, transforming personal pain into a universally relatable emotion. "With her effortless grace and allure, London was a dream to collaborate with. She melted my frame in a sultry, captivating, seductive , and undeniably beautiful movement, capturing Alyssa perfectly," Ron Cobert.The origins of "Quiet Home" date back to 1968, courtesy of the prodigious talents of Sammy Kaplan and Jesse Greer. The song's essence truly materialized with the discovery of Alyssa Franklin, the enchanting 21-year-old vocalist who caught Sammy's eye at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit. This gem was carefully crafted in the cozy confines of Jesse's living room and was later perfected at United Sound under the expert guidance of Sammy, Jesse, and the acclaimed Engineer Mike Terry. Their combined efforts led to the birth of "The Sea Shells," who has since enjoyed the unwavering support of Lovelane Music and Village Records (Villige Records).To immerse yourself in this melding of auditory and visual artistry, visit YouTube Link.Quick Tags: #SammyKaplan #JesseGreer #QuietHome #TheSeaShells #RonCobert #ActressLondon #1968Setting #SnowyDetroit #SunscopeTalent and more.Press Contact:Lovelane Music Grouplovelanemusicgroup424-249-8723Lovelane Music Group is a premier music production and promotion company celebrated for championing iconic voices and stories that resonate across generations.CONTACT US ABOUT LICENSING OUR MUSIC

