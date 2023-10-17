Europe achieves record high in natural gas inventories of about 97.9 percent

(MENAFN) Europe has achieved a record high in its natural gas inventories, which serves as a protective buffer against the elevated prices witnessed in the previous year.



According to data from the European gas operator association, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas inventories in the European Union and the UK have reached a total of 1,114 terawatt-hours (TWh). This surpasses the previous record, which was set on October 27, 2019, at 1,102 TWh.



European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities are currently operating at a capacity of 97.89 percent, significantly exceeding the EU's target of 90 percent by November 1.



In a region where annual gas consumption reaches approximately 400 billion cubic meters, EU nations collectively possess a natural gas storage capacity of 110 billion cubic meters.



Before the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian War, a substantial 40 percent of the natural gas consumed in EU nations originated from Russia. However, due to the ongoing conflict, Russian natural gas exports to the EU have experienced a significant decline.



In anticipation of potential disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, EU countries had established legal frameworks mandating the filling of underground natural gas storage facilities before the arrival of winter.



Eighteen of the 27 EU member states maintain natural gas storage facilities. Notably, Germany, as the dominant economy in Europe, boasts the highest gas storage capacity, totaling 25.1 billion cubic meters. Italy follows with 20.2 billion cubic meters, the Netherlands with 14.7 billion cubic meters, France with 13.2 billion cubic meters, Austria with 9.8 billion cubic meters, and Hungary with 6.9 billion cubic meters.



Additional natural gas storage capacity is also distributed across Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Poland, and Romania.

