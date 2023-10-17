Singapore reaffirms support for diplomatic two-state solution to Palestine war

(MENAFN) On Monday, Singapore reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a diplomatic two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions. It called upon both Israel and Palestine to actively seek peace and security for all parties involved.



“Singapore has long held the position that the only viable path to a durable, just and comprehensive resolution to the longstanding conflict is a negotiated two-state solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," the Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration.



The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has tragically claimed numerous lives on both sides over many decades. In response to the urgent humanitarian situation, the Singapore government will contribute $300,000 to the Singapore Red Cross for relief operations.



Support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict is endorsed by various countries and international bodies, including the UN, Turkey, China, Pakistan, Malaysia, the US, and the EU, among others. Their shared objective is to work toward a comprehensive resolution that enables independent Israeli and Palestinian states to coexist peacefully and securely.



As of the eleventh day of the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and a blockade of the Gaza Strip continue, resulting in the displacement of over 1 million people, which accounts for nearly half of Gaza's total population, as reported by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

