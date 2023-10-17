Over 40 Palestinians die in 11th day of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) During the 11th consecutive day of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses and medical sources reported that at least 40 Palestinians were killed in various locations.



A house in Rafah, in southern Gaza, was targeted in an airstrike, resulting in the loss of 25 lives, including children, and numerous injuries. In Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza, Israeli fighter jets struck another house, resulting in the death of seven people, including children, and injuries to 12 others.



An additional eight Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. Israeli raids in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza led to injuries among the local population.



Israeli airstrikes also targeted a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. The Nuseirat refugee camp northeast of Deir al-Balah was subjected to intense Israeli bombardment.



This ongoing Israeli air campaign follows a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Hamas group and has resulted in the displacement of over 1 million people, nearly half of the Gaza Strip's total population, as reported by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



The situation in Gaza has deteriorated into a dire humanitarian crisis, with severe shortages of electricity, water, food, fuel, and medical supplies. Many civilians have evacuated from the northern areas of Gaza following Israeli warnings.



Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in the loss of at least 2,848 Palestinian lives, including 750 children.

