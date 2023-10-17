Inter.Link Announces Co-Operation With Connectivitree

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inter Co-operation Agreement with ConnectiviTree

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Berlin, Germany and Ruggell, Liechtenstein – Inter GmbH (“Inter”), a fast-growing global Network -as-a-Service and internet connectivity provider, and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG ("ConnectiviTree"), an independent and neutral data transport network provider, today announced the signing of a Co-operation Agreement. As part of this agreement, ConnectiviTree will support Inter in generating revenue through access to the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network. This enables Inter to sell their services on top of ConnectiviTree's high-speed optical transmission services globally to its large enterprise customers, carriers, content providers and internet exchanges. In return, members of the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance benefit from access to the Inter network and service portfolio.Inter is scaling up its network infrastructure as part of expansive growth plans for 2023 and beyond. These plans involve adding 26 new European points of presence as part of a phased global roadmap including expanding to the United States and Asia. ConnectiviTree's planned long haul network with unique routes, coupled with its on-demand and premium services, delivers a seamless connectivity solution able to underpin Inter's ambitious future network expansion plans.“ConnectiviTree, with their global spectrum and wavelength services and CTree Plaza automation platform, are a great fit with Inter's growing global portfolio. We also share a similar mindset towards ESG and sustainability in the network industry.” said Theo Voss, CEO & Co-Founder of Inter.“We are very excited about joining forces with Inter, through connecting them to the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance and enriching our global services portfolio. Inter is a great match on our journey to transform the global wholesale market for the benefit of multi-national enterprises”, said ConnectiviTree Co-Founder & CCO, Eugen Gebhard.About InterAt Inter, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the network industry by delivering superior, sustainable, and automated connectivity solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide a 100% uptime guarantee, self-service, and end-to-end automation on a global scale.We are committed to excellence and professionalism in everything we do. Trust and equality areat the core of our values, and we strive to ensure that traffic passing through our networks is encrypted and transported equally. We also actively support the network community and strive to continuously improve in all areas, including our commitment to being CO2 neutral.Our clients can take advantage of a single API and transparent pricing, with access to enterprise-grade features. We make it easy for you to connect and manage your network infrastructure, so you can focus on your business.Learn more atAbout ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. The ConnectiviTree proprietary network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

