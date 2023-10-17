THESIS UK NAMED TO NEWSWEEK's LIST OF THE UK's TOP 100 MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thesis Systems UK LTD Ranked as 76th Among 100 UK Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Newsweek have announced their annual rankings for the UK's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Thesis Systems UK LTD was ranked #76. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.The results were determined after surveying more than 600,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 10 to more than 5,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.“Thesis is incredibly proud to be on the Most Loved Workplaces list for a second year.” Said Paul McConville, CEO.“Our employees are our greatest asset. Operating in a culture that celebrates people for who they are, embraces success as a collaborative experience, and values feedback makes this a great place for employees to impact our growth.”The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. How engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were all identified and analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.Approved Quote from Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper“With the dynamic workforce and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment”, said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.“The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract top talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”Approved Quote from BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter"Attracting and retaining top talent continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership” said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute.“The companies on this list have committed to listening intently to their employees and then creating a better workplace where employees love to come to work.”For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit .MethodologyTo identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both UK headquartered firms and companies with a strong UK presence that are based overseas.)About NewsweekNewsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.About Best Practice InstituteBest Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to:Media Contact:Scott BaxtHead of Research, Most Loved Workplace®+1-917-805-6413

