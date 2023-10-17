Suave-Ski To Tour With Chris Webby On Upcoming God Of Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God Of Tour

Indie Hip-Hop Artist Suave-Ski opens for Chris Webby on the God of Tour Midwest run.

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indie Hip-Hop Artist Suave-Ski opens for Chris Webby on the God of Tour Midwest run.Connecticut's own rising hip-hop sensation, Suave-Ski, is set to join forces with the state's biggest independent artist, Chris Webby, on the highly anticipated "God of Tour" run. This exciting collaboration promises to be a monumental event in the Connecticut music scene. The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 25th, 2023, and will conclude with a bang on November 5th, 2023.Suave-Ski, hailing from New London, Connecticut, has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of lyricism and flow over catchy beats. His rise to prominence has been meteoric, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness his smooth stage presence and delivery. Suave is partnering with long time collaborator and multi-talented producer/engineer Louie Rock to DJ and produce his set, their chemistry on stage will undoubtedly leave any crowd wanting more! Louie Rock has worked with mainstream artists like Maino, Wyclef, Noreaga, Jadakiss, Chinx, Joell Ortiz, Kurupt & HellRazah plus corporations such as CBS, Disney, BET, MTVU and many more.Teaming up with Chris Webby, Connecticut's indie music icon, marks a significant milestone in Suave-Ski's career. With Webby's seasoned experience and Suave-Ski's raw energy, this tour promises to be a musical spectacle like no other."I can't express how excited I am to share the stage with Webby," says Suave-Ski. "This tour is not only a dream come true for me, but it's also a celebration of Connecticut's thriving music scene. We're going to make history with this run forsure, don't miss it!"But the excitement doesn't end with the tour itself. Suave-Ski has something special in store for his fans. Alongside the tour, Suave-Ski will be launching a brand-new line of exclusive merchandise. This limited-edition God of Tour themed collection is designed to give fans a unique piece of the experience to cherish forever."I wanted to create something special for the fans," Suave-Ski shares. "This collection is a way for them to take a piece of our journey together home with them. It's not just about the music; it's about the connection we share."The Suavedup shop is live and accepting pre-orders, God of Tour bundles will be available both online and in person at the shows, giving fans the opportunity to get their hands on these exclusive items up until mid-November.Don't miss the chance to witness the fusion of talent when Suave-Ski takes the stage alongside Chris Webby on the "God of Tour" midwest run this fall. Tickets are selling fast, and the anticipation is building. Stay connected with Suave-Ski across all social media channels for updates and exclusive content: @suaveskimusicFor more information on Suave-Ski, the "God of Tour," and the exclusive merch bundles, please visit Suave-Ski's official website: suaveski

Derek Lemire

Starbreakers

+1 603-545-7612

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram