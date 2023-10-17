Alexandra Almeida Releases New Installment In Award

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
Renowned author and AI strategist, Alexandra Almeida, is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated release of her new book, "Parity," the second installment in the award-winning sci-fi series, Spiral Worlds . The book is set to launch on October 18, 2023.
About the Book:
Diving deep into the exploration of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the complexities of the human heart, "Parity" offers an unflinching take on social and technological issues relevant to today's world. A masterful blend of near-future sci-fi, social commentary, and queer romantic suspense, Spiral Worlds continues to captivate its readership by challenging the notion of reality in a universe increasingly governed by algorithms and data.
About Alexandra Almeida:
With a rich history in technology and storytelling, Alexandra Almeida is not just a novelist but a luminary in the field of Technology. As the Chief Transformation Officer of an AI consulting business, Alexandra brings a unique perspective to her work, influencing hundreds of executives on digital and technology-enabled business strategies. She has previously held senior roles at Thoughtworks, Salesforce, and Publicis Sapient and is a regular speaker at esteemed industry events such as Gartner Symposium, SXSW, and ADAPT.
Accolades and Achievements:
Writing under various pen names, Alexandra has amassed a significant collection of literary awards:
Reader Views Awards - 1st Place - Science Fiction (2023 - "Unanimity, Spiral Worlds") Reader's Favorite Awards - Honorable Mention - Science Fiction (2023 - "Unanimity, Spiral Worlds") CYGNUS Book Awards for Science Fiction - Shortlisted (2023 - "Unanimity, Spiral Worlds")
...And many more, making her one of the foremost voices in modern science fiction.
Included Poem:
In conjunction with the release of the book, a gripping poem 'written' by one of the characters, Nathan Storm, serves as a teaser that challenges Marc Andreessen's Techno-Optimist Manifesto. According to Almeida's rebellious poet, the issue is not technology itself, but human greed. Listen to the full poem here: Hands Held Hight Against AI .
Purchase & Availability:
"Parity" will be available for purchase through Spiral Worlds website , and other major book retailers from October 18, 2023.
For review copies, interview requests, or more information, please use the contact form on the website .
