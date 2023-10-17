Turkey sentences key ISIS Ringleader to over 17 years

(MENAFN) In a recent legal proceeding in Turkey, a significant verdict was delivered against a convicted ringleader associated with the notorious terrorist organization Daesh/ISIS.



Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, known by his codenames Abu Zeyd and Ustad Zeyd, was sentenced to over 17 years in prison by the Istanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court. This substantial sentence was meted out as a consequence of his involvement in establishing and managing an armed terrorist group.



During the proceedings, Al Sumaidai, who participated in the court hearing remotely via closed-circuit video, contended that he had been employed as an assistant engineer in Iraq.



He further claimed that at the time when ISIS assumed control over the city of Mosul in 2014, he was not aligned with this particular terrorist group. Nevertheless, the court was not swayed by his plea for release and acquittal, opting instead to hand down the lengthy prison term.



This verdict underscores Turkey's resolve to address individuals associated with terrorism, even those who may attempt to disavow their previous affiliations with such organizations.



In September, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Sumaidai's capture by Turkish intelligence as well as the Istanbul police, labelling him as "one of the senior executives of the Daesh terrorist group."



In 2013, Turkey was among the earliest countries to officially designate ISIS as a terrorist organization. Since then, the nation has experienced multiple attacks by this terrorist group, resulting in the loss of over 300 lives and the injury of hundreds more in a series of incidents, including ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.



In response to these threats, Turkey has initiated anti-terror operations, both within its borders and abroad, aimed at preventing further attacks.

