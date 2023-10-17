There Are Real Chances For Signing A Peace Treaty With Armenia, Azerbaijan's Bayramov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan
throughout its entire territory, there are real chances for signing
a peace treaty with Armenia," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign
Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov as he had a telephone conversation with
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Germany
Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the necessity to avoid
provocative steps that obstruct efforts to establish peace and
security in the region, as well as statements supporting calls
against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan.
FM Bayramov pointed out that after the restoration of the
sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there
are real chances for signing a peace treaty with Armenia,
expressing hope that Armenia will positively assess these
opportunities.
