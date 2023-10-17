There Are Real Chances For Signing A Peace Treaty With Armenia, Azerbaijan's Bayramov Says


10/17/2023 3:11:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there are real chances for signing a peace treaty with Armenia," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov as he had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the necessity to avoid provocative steps that obstruct efforts to establish peace and security in the region, as well as statements supporting calls against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

FM Bayramov pointed out that after the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there are real chances for signing a peace treaty with Armenia, expressing hope that Armenia will positively assess these opportunities.

MENAFN17102023000195011045ID1107253676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search