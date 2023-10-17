There Are Real Chances For Signing A Peace Treaty With Armenia, Azerbaijan's Bayramov Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "After the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there are real chances for signing a peace treaty with Armenia," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov as he had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the necessity to avoid provocative steps that obstruct efforts to establish peace and security in the region, as well as statements supporting calls against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

FM Bayramov pointed out that after the restoration of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan throughout its entire territory, there are real chances for signing a peace treaty with Armenia, expressing hope that Armenia will positively assess these opportunities.