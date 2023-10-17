Next Trial Of Vagif Khachatryan To Be Held Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The next session of Vagif Khachatryan's court process will be held today, Azernews reports.

Zeynal Agayev, Chairman of the Baku Military Court, will preside over the court session.

He is accused of committing a massacre in Meshali village of Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian armed groups

It should be noted that the rapporteur on the criminal case is judge Jamal Ramazanov.

The criminal case will be heard in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court.

Today, it is expected that the judicial investigation will be declared open and the prosecutor will announce the indictment.

It should be recalled that Armenian citizen Khachatryan Vagif Cherkezovich, who is wanted internationally in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the border crossing point of Lachin in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal gang of which he was a member killed 25 Azerbaijanis, injured 14 people, and displaced 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village of Khojaly district.

The 103rd paragraph of the Criminal Code against him (Genocide - killing members of a group with the aim of destroying any national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as a group in whole or in part, seriously harming the health of the members of the group or seriously harming their mental capacity) and the 107th paragraph (Deportation or forced relocation of the population - expelling the population to a country other than their legal location or displacing them with other forced actions) were announced, and a pretrial detention measure was chosen.