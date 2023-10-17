ICRC Provides Azerbaijani Citizens With Opportunity To Contact Their Relatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided
the remaining Azerbaijanis in the Middle East with an opportunity
to contact their relatives. This was reported at a briefing held by
the institution for media representatives, Azernews reports.
It was reported that between January and June this year (ICRC)
contacted the families of 996 missing persons related to the
conflict. During this period, 24 visits were made (in 11 detention
centers) to assess detainees' conditions, treatment, and support
for family relations. At the same time, through 13 Red Cross
letters, contact was established between people forced to stay in
the Middle East and their relatives in Azerbaijan.
In addition, 1,500 warning signs to mark mined areas were
donated to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
At the same time, the ICRC supported exhumation projects in
three districts by sharing technical advice and donating various
materials.
Two training sessions with representatives of the State
Commission for Captives, Missing Persons, and Hostages were
organized for a trained network of proxies.
From January to June of this year, psychologists trained by the
ICRC conducted 946 sessions of psychological support for children
and adults in need. During this period, 4,068 people benefited from
projects to improve their living conditions. In addition, 2,901
people benefited from the implemented housing improvement
projects.
