ICRC Provides Azerbaijani Citizens With Opportunity To Contact Their Relatives

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has provided the remaining Azerbaijanis in the Middle East with an opportunity to contact their relatives. This was reported at a briefing held by the institution for media representatives, Azernews reports.

It was reported that between January and June this year (ICRC) contacted the families of 996 missing persons related to the conflict. During this period, 24 visits were made (in 11 detention centers) to assess detainees' conditions, treatment, and support for family relations. At the same time, through 13 Red Cross letters, contact was established between people forced to stay in the Middle East and their relatives in Azerbaijan.

In addition, 1,500 warning signs to mark mined areas were donated to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

At the same time, the ICRC supported exhumation projects in three districts by sharing technical advice and donating various materials.

Two training sessions with representatives of the State Commission for Captives, Missing Persons, and Hostages were organized for a trained network of proxies.

From January to June of this year, psychologists trained by the ICRC conducted 946 sessions of psychological support for children and adults in need. During this period, 4,068 people benefited from projects to improve their living conditions. In addition, 2,901 people benefited from the implemented housing improvement projects.