At Night, Russian Troops Shell Slovyansk, Dormitory Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops shelled Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, hitting a dormitory of an agricultural college.
Vadym Lyakh, the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
According to Lyakh, at night on October 17, "two 'arrivals' took place in the city center, Svobody Street".
There was a hit to the dormitory of an agricultural college.
Read also:
Shelling of Donetsk
region: enemy injures four civilians over last day
There were no casualties, said the head of the City Military Administration.
As reported, on October 15 at about 2 p.m., Russian troops struck Slovyansk.
MENAFN17102023000193011044ID1107253673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.