At Night, Russian Troops Shell Slovyansk, Dormitory Hit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russian troops shelled Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, hitting a dormitory of an agricultural college.

Vadym Lyakh, the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to Lyakh, at night on October 17, "two 'arrivals' took place in the city center, Svobody Street".

There was a hit to the dormitory of an agricultural college.

Shelling ofregion: enemy injures four civilians over last day

There were no casualties, said the head of the City Military Administration.

As reported, on October 15 at about 2 p.m., Russian troops struck Slovyansk.