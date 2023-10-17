Two Civilians Killed In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been killed and one injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On October 16, 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Pervomaiske. One more person was injured,” Moroz wrote.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that, on October 15, 2023, Russian troops injured four civilians in the Donetsk region.