Kyiv Region's Bucha To Use Recovery Experience Of Hiroshima

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv region's city of Bucha is seeking to build ties with the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima in western Japan to learn from its experiences of recovery.

The relevant statement was made by Kyodo , referring to officials from both sides, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Head of the International Relations and Cooperation Department at Bucha City Council Alina Saraniuk mentioned that, despite the different situations of the two cities, they have both become 'symbols of war', and Hiroshima has experience that would be very valuable for the Ukrainian side.

Hiroshima's official expressed willingness to cooperate, noting that they hope to accumulate exchanges and work together for lasting peace, including through Mayors for Peace conferences.

A letter sent to Hiroshima in August under the Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk's name stressed the value of Hiroshima's experiences for Bucha as it embarks on rebuilding following the Russian occupation. Hiroshima responded in writing this month with an intent to cooperate.

While the two cities have not had any noteworthy exchanges to date, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose family is from Hiroshima, visited Bucha during his surprise trip to Ukraine in March and expressed strong anger over the massacre.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also visited Hiroshima for the G7 summit in May.

Saraniuk expressed the desire for Bucha to become a 'sister city' of Hiroshima in the future.

A reminder that the Government of Japan will continue assisting Ukraine with humanitarian demining efforts and the restoration of agricultural sector.