Another Trial Of Detained Armenian War Criminal Starts In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, has started, Trend reports.

The session is presided over by Zeynal Agayev, chairman of the Baku Military Court.

The rapporteur in the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

Assistant Prosecutor General for Special Cases Mugaddas Sultanov is the state prosecutor in the case.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.