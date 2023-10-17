Colombia calls for expulsion of Israel's ambassador from South American nation

(MENAFN) In an escalating diplomatic dispute, Colombia has called for the expulsion of Israel's ambassador, Gali Dagan, from the South American nation. The conflict stems from President Gustavo Petro's remarks regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where he drew a controversial comparison between Israeli actions in Gaza and Nazi persecution of Jews during World War II.



Colombia's Foreign Minister, Alvaro Leyva, took a strong stance, demanding that Ambassador Dagan, at the very least, issue an apology and vacate the country. He also criticized what he described as Israel's "rudeness" in response to President Petro's statements, expressing his disapproval with the Israeli government using social media to engage in the feud, concluding with the word "Shame."



As a consequence of this escalating disagreement, Israel, which has been a significant supplier of arms to Colombia's military, declared that it would be "halting security exports" to the South American nation. This move further heightens the tensions between the two nations.



President Petro, known for his active presence on social media, accused Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of using language similar to what the Nazis employed regarding the Jewish population in his public statements. Petro asserted that it is the responsibility of democratic nations to prevent the resurgence of Nazism in international politics, an assertion that has drawn sharp criticism from Israel.



On Sunday, Israel responded by summoning Colombia's ambassador to Israel, Margarita Manjarrez, due to what they described as President Petro's "hostile and anti-Semitic statements." The diplomatic dispute underscores the sensitivity and gravity of remarks involving historical analogies and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which continue to be a source of contention on the global stage.

