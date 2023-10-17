Pay With Your Birbank Card And Get A Chance To Win A Two-Room Apartment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, has announced the
launch of“10,001 hədiyyə” (“10,001 gifts”) lottery. Running from
October 13 to December 15, this exciting event opens doors for
Birbank cardholders to win fabulous prizes, including a two-room
apartment, three cash prizes worth 10,000 manat each, seven tourist
vouchers, ninety AZN 500 gift coupons from Umico Market, bonuses
from Umico, and thousands of cashbacks.
Participating in the lottery could not be easier. All you have
to do is make payments of 20 manats or more using your Birbank
debit or installment card, and you automatically become a
participant. When you make payment with your debit card, you get
one chance, but if you opt for Birbank app transfers, installment
transactions, utilize the Ninja feature, make cash withdrawals, or
conduct other financial transactions with your Birbank installment
card, you earn five chances. Plus, every purchase made with both
your debit or installment card at Umico Market gives you an
additional chance. QR code payments give holders 10 more chances.
For more detailed information about the lottery, click on the
following .
Users can earn chances for up to 20 transactions per day. To
check your lottery participation status, visit the above link and
enter your FIN code. The winners of the lottery, taking place in
three draws, will be revealed at the end of each draw on November
13, November 30, and December 27. Stay tuned for the announcements,
which will be posted on Kapital Bank's social media pages and the
website .
For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to
, 196 Call
Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card,
download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196
short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit
the Birbank centers.
