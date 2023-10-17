Pay With Your Birbank Card And Get A Chance To Win A Two-Room Apartment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, has announced the launch of“10,001 hədiyyə” (“10,001 gifts”) lottery. Running from October 13 to December 15, this exciting event opens doors for Birbank cardholders to win fabulous prizes, including a two-room apartment, three cash prizes worth 10,000 manat each, seven tourist vouchers, ninety AZN 500 gift coupons from Umico Market, bonuses from Umico, and thousands of cashbacks.

Participating in the lottery could not be easier. All you have to do is make payments of 20 manats or more using your Birbank debit or installment card, and you automatically become a participant. When you make payment with your debit card, you get one chance, but if you opt for Birbank app transfers, installment transactions, utilize the Ninja feature, make cash withdrawals, or conduct other financial transactions with your Birbank installment card, you earn five chances. Plus, every purchase made with both your debit or installment card at Umico Market gives you an additional chance. QR code payments give holders 10 more chances. For more detailed information about the lottery, click on the following .

Users can earn chances for up to 20 transactions per day. To check your lottery participation status, visit the above link and enter your FIN code. The winners of the lottery, taking place in three draws, will be revealed at the end of each draw on November 13, November 30, and December 27. Stay tuned for the announcements, which will be posted on Kapital Bank's social media pages and the website .

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to , 196 Call Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.