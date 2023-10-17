Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Presents A Culinary Extravaganza For Navratri

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 15, 2023 – Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, renowned for its culinary excellence, is delighted to unveil exclusive Navratri menus for Tamra and In-Room Dining, available from the 15th to the 23rd of October 2023.



Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey at Tamra and immerse themselves in the vibrant celebrations of Navratri. The opulent buffet at Tamra is a treasure trove of culinary delights, featuring an exquisite array of Satvik delicacies. To begin, tantalising appetisers such as Aloo ki Tikki, Falahari Aloo Papdi Chaat, and Shakarkandi ki Chaat set the tone for a memorable dining experience. Guests can then savour the rich and diverse main courses, including aromatic Dum Aloo, Velvety Paneer Bhurji, and scrumptious Arbi ka Kofta. For those with a sweet tooth, the buffet offers a divine experience with treats like Sama Kheer and Kiwi Badam ki Phirni. The special Navratri buffet spread is available for lunch and dinner. The lunch buffet is priced at INR 3,000 plus taxes per person and the dinner Buffet is priced at INR 3,200 plus taxes per person.



The guests can also embrace the festive spirit within the comfort of their rooms. This experience offers the authenticity of Satvik cuisine with a delectable Thali, featuring a delightful assortment of dishes complemented by refreshing juice or lassi. This culinary journey captures the very essence of the festival, offering exquisite flavours and dishes, all served with a touch of elegance and reverence for the special occasion. The Navratri Thali is priced at INR 1,800 plus taxes per person.

